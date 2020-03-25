🔥Shows cancelled, ripped-up schedules and crew in limbo: How will the TV industry recover after coronavirus?🔥

It started with a trickle of blockbuster movies putting back their release dates — Bond, Mulan, A Quiet Place II. But as the Covid-19 outbreak swept the world, there was a tidal wave of halted productions, altered tapings and cancellations across the television and film industries.

Sports and entertainment programming was hit hardest, after fixtures were cancelled and shiny-floor shows faced recording without a studio audience, or were pulled from the schedules altogether.

Drama series fell next, with Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty suspending filming midway through their highly anticipated new seasons. And for the first time, both the BBC and ITV no longer shot new episodes of EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, limiting their weekly output to keep the programmes on air for as long as possible. The show, it seems, must not go on.

With so much now shelved for the foreseeable future, it leaves TV channels with a large and expensive gap to plug. While the schedules, for the most part, are continuing as they were before the crisis, ITV is cutting “non-essential” programming, sandwiching some shows together and replacing others, such as Loose Women, with repeats.

“I think they are making changes now that we will notice very soon,” TV critic Scott Bryan says. “We’ll start seeing a curtailing of excess programming. We saw Good Morning Britain essentially dominate all of the morning with the Lorraine shows cut — partially because it’s not a core news show, and it’s also because they’ve got less crew in.”

Adjustment: Good Morning Britain has seen its usual run extended (ITV)

The picture looks particularly bleak for production companies, with the bulk of the industry made up of freelancers. “If every freelancer walks out of the industry, it would pretty much stop,” says producer Adeel Amini, who has previously worked on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Last Leg. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing that happen — not by choice, but by necessity.

“Even simple shows, you’re looking to have at least 50 crew. A production can pause for a couple of weeks and tide itself over, but when there’s no end in sight, there’s problems.”

Even when the crisis starts to ease, it’s not a case of simply picking up where we left off. Matching diaries for talent with suitable studios and locations is not easy, particularly if you work with big-name stars with several projects all wanting to launch immediately. Amini also warns of the human cost of overworking talent should projects resume, with people being forced to turn around high-quality dramas quickly in order not to delay shows further. “The loss of talent is a big concern, but what we need to be mindful of is that when productions do start again, that we’re not stretched beyond our capacity,” he says.

Jamie Oliver is teaching people how to cook in these difficult circumstances (Tara Fisher)

Already coronavirus has had a substantial financial cost on programming, with ITV announcing this week that it is reducing its programme budget by £100 million. However, it has also allowed some channels to flourish: Channel 4 has turned around a brand new cooking show, Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On, while the BBC is now offering a host of content including exercise classes for those in isolation, religious broadcasts and tips on healthy eating. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this being planned in peacetime,” Bryan says. “People are saying this is a battle plan from the BBC after previous criticism, but I just think the BBC understands how much our lives are going to be affected by this.”

Brian Jacobs, of media and marketing consultancy BJ&A, argues that the schedule changes are a strong branding decision by the corporation, showing how essential its services still are. “When the nation needs to come together, they turn to the BBC,” he says. “And the BBC is doing a very good job. This is an opportunity to put across its authority, and become seen once more as the favoured national broadcaster.”

Streaming platforms are also expected to surge in popularity. While Netflix has suspended work on its original productions, people forced to stay in will likely turn to the giant, says Dr Vanessa Jackson, professor of media and English at Birmingham City University. “Netflix is relatively good value for money and there’s a lot of content on there,” she says. “This may worry mainstream broadcasters — while there’s lots of BBC and ITV shows on there, there’s a lot of original content, so it could potentially accelerate people turning to streaming, or even to newer platforms like YouTube.

“However, we’re likely to see more of a return to family viewing — YouTube doesn’t appeal to the whole family in the same way Netflix would. We may see more families sat in front of the TV as opposed to separate viewers.” Netflix is already anticipating huge traffic during lockdown — lowering the automatic streaming quality to reduce network congestion. But Jacobs argues that there’s been an overemphasis on the move to streaming in the future.

“I don’t think all streaming services will survive,” he says. “With Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, streaming starts to get very expensive — particularly when money is tight and jobs may be at risk. There’s clearly a cliff.

“Broadcast television is still dominant — it may have a smaller audience, but it’s still out front. Netflix doesn’t offer news or has changed schedules like the mainstream channels have.”

It’s traditional television’s instant reaction to breaking news which allows it to be a unifying force — Boris Johnson’s address to the nation is thought to have attracted 28 million viewers with only hours’ notice.

One thing is certain: the public needs comfort. The last live edition of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which featured feel-good videos sent in from viewers at home, saw record ratings of 11 million. It seems people just needed a sense of normality, an hour-long respite from a coronavirus-ravaged world.

“I think in the short term, a lot of broadcasters will rely on feelgood, distraction shows to lift the mood,” Bryan says. “Things like Britain’s Got Talent auditions will still air as it’s distractionary nonsense that will pull in a big audience. But there’s such a rich archive of old classics and pre-recorded shows which will see some creative forward planning to fill the gap and seeing what they can turn around quickly.

It seems the future is calling on the industry to adapt quickly, or fade away fast. It’s a challenge some will relish, Amini says. “This industry is nothing if not creative. We will find a way to make shows.”