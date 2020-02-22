Showdown beatdown: Blues dominate Stars in battle for division lead

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Ray Carlin

DALLAS — Suddenly, dramatically, the light switch has been turned on for the St. Louis Blues. And man, is it bright.A team that was dead last in the league in defense from late December to the middle of February — yielding 3.53 goals per game over that stretch — suddenly is a lockdown, shutdown, see-you-later, thanks-for-coming unit. You know, the kind that was on display last season during the Blues’ 11-game winning streak.“We were playing not our style of hockey,” goalie Jake Allen said. “We weren’t playing very well. Everyone wasn’t. And I think we realized points were catching up to us and we just flipped the switch.”Yes, they did. A resounding 5-1 victory over surging Dallas made it three victories in a row for the Blues and kept the Stars at bay — at least for now — in a tight Central Division race.From Feb. 14-17 of 2019, the Blues posted three consecutive shutouts: 4-0 over Arizona on Valentine’s Day, 3-0 over Colorado on Feb. 16 and 4-0 over Minnesota the next day. The goalies in that sequence, in order, were Jordan Binnington, Allen, and Binnington.Well, they nearly did it again, beating New Jersey 3-0 on Tuesday, Arizona 1-0 on Thursday, and on Friday keeping the Stars off the scoreboard until Jamie Oleksiak tallied with 3 minutes 33 seconds remaining. The goalie sequence this time was Binnington, Binnington and Allen. The Blues’ scoreless streak ended at 179 minutes 38 seconds when Oleksiak scored.“The guys in front of me and ‘Binner,’ the last four games have been pretty remarkable,” Allen said. “Scoring chances are created, back-checking, tracking, blocked shots. It’s great to see for the group.”And the goaltending hasn’t been bad. Just eight days earlier in a 6-5 overtime loss in Las Vegas, the Blues allowed a staggering 52 shots on goal. In their last three games combined, they allowed 50. That’s quite a turnaround for a team that was 2-7-3 over its previous 13 games before facing New Jersey.“I don’t think we were overreacting to wins and losses,” said Alexander Steen, who scored the first Blues goal of the night. “We made some mistakes and we weren’t as compact and tight. So we obviously discussed some changes, especially in the aggressiveness that we want to play with. . . . . To get back on it like we have the last three games has been a good sign.”The Blues did it Friday without two mainstays in their lineup. Captain Alex Pietrangelo was sick, and Tyler Bozak has a lower-body injury. But the Blues almost always seem to have somebody ready to step up.“It’s all about opportunity in this league,” Allen said. “You’ve got to make the most of your chance if you want to stay in it. I think a lot of young guys are taking that chance. (Jordan) Kyrou, (Sammy) Blais, (Robert) Thomas, (Zach) Sanford, they’ve been playing great the last three or four games.“Credit goes to them. Opportunity doesn’t arise for everyone in a perfect spot, but you never know when it’s going to come and you’ve got to make the most of it. . . . It’s been great to see.”

Get all the Blues coverage from Jim Thomas without the pop-ups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.

The Blues got also a big contribution from one of their more established players. With Pietrangelo sidelined, Colton Paryako came out like a freight train, using his long stride to race up the ice on rushes and sending his 100 mph shot at Dallas goalie Ben Bishop. And he used his extra-long wingspan to knock the puck out of harm’s way on defense.By night’s end he had a goal and two assists, with the three-point night matching a career-high. (Previously, he had a goal and two assists on Feb. 2, 2017, against Toronto.)“These are big games,” Parayko said. “These are the fun ones. We kind of knew what was up for stake here. Big game, they came into our building (on Feb. 8) and beat us, so we wanted to make sure we got off to a good start and gave ourselves a chance to win.”Coach Craig Berube has mentioned several times lately that the Blues’ defensive corps was getting more shots to the net. He likes it that way — especially when there’s traffic in front of the net, which has been a hot-and-cold proposition for the Blues this season.Well, Parayko shot twice from the point in the opening period Friday and made Berube look like a savant.His first shot found its way to Kyrou, who did some wheeling and dealing behind the Dallas net, then sent a backhand at Bishop, the Chaminade Prep product. Steen put the rebound by Bishop for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 St. Louis lead just 5:48 into the game.Late in the period, a similar sequence occurred. A Parayko shot from the point led to another net-front scramble, and this time it was David Perron who poked it in at the doorstep for a 2-0 lead.“He’s got a great shot, boy,” Berube said of Parayko. “When he’s skating and shooting like that he’s a dangerous player.”But that’s only half of the equation. The second half is having traffic in front of the net.“That Thomas line was at the net and so was the (Oskar) Sundqvist line on the first two goals,” Berube said. “That’s all it was. It was downhill. Three guys at the net on both goals. We can do more of that. It showed tonight: you do it, you score goals.”The Blues didn’t back down in the second period, adding goals by Kyrou (his third of the season) and Schwartz (his 20th). Schwartz’s goal, 4:45 into the period, made it 4-0 and got Bishop pulled from the contest. Parayko made it 5-0 with his seventh goal of the season early in the third period.Was this a statement win for the Blues (35-17-10), who are now four points up on Dallas?“Ah, I mean it’s a big win,” Berube said. “We knew what was on the line. I don’t have to tell them. Guys, they just showed up. They know.”They showed up all right.

Blues defenseman stopped by the Enterprise Center on Tuesday morning and visited with the team.

Blues give up second-round pick in 2020 draft and conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

His recovery from cardiac episode will now be overseen by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Medical Center and Washington University.

Blues coach Craig Berube said the 2-1 defeat was one of the best games the team has played this season, and he wasn’t exaggerating.

First person Marco Scandella heard from after the trade was Uncle Sergio. That’s Sergio Momesso, who once played on the Blues’ Hull-and-Oates line.

Blues fire 46 shots on goal to 14 for Arizona but only O’Reilly scores; Binnington posts second shutout in a row.

Armstrong felt move was necessary after team lost Bouwmeester.

Brutal start, loose defensive play, poor puck management and less-than-stellar goaltending lead to latest setback.

Newcomer jumps into the lineup being teamed with Parayko on the team’s shutdown pairing

New defenseman Marco Scandella expected to make Blues debut Thursday against Arizona.

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)