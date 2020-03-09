🔥Show vision to close the gender gap on eyecare🔥

I recently attended an inspirational event at St James’s Palace at which campaigners and Commonwealth diplomats called on their leaders to ensure all schoolchildren have access to affordable eyecare by 2030.

I am shortsighted myself, diagnosed through the free eye test we had in the Sixties at school. Sadly, there are millions of children who are denied the right to sight. And this is just a fraction of a much wider problem. We were told that as many as 2.7 billion people across the world have no access to eyecare — the majority of them women.

To mark International Women’s Day, my foundation, the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, has published important research on the motivations and experiences of women entrepreneurs living and working in low and middle-income countries.

We found that women’s lack of access to finance is by far the largest obstacle to entrepreneurship, while nearly two thirds have experienced negative stereotypes. Sadly, disabled women and the elderly suffer the greatest levels of discrimination according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). In essence, gender compounds disability-related barriers to entrepreneurship.

The event made me realise poor vision was another important but underappreciated factor affecting women’s ability to make their way in the world of work. Women make up 55 per cent of those with a visual impairment. In many countries, this is simply because women do not get access to the same services as men. For example, in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, men are sometimes twice as likely as women to get cataract surgery. Consistent with our report, the main reason is that women often have limited access to family resources.

For me, women’s entrepreneurship has always been personal. After my father left us when I was in primary school, my mother and grandmother were the ones who supported the family. I quickly learned how important is was for a woman to be financially independent. I realised that when a woman is able to make and control her own money, she can make more positive decisions about her own life — and the lives of her children — which of course includes healthcare.

Spurred on by the World Health Organization, which published a landmark report last year, governments are beginning to provide eyecare for all. As they do so, it is critical that these services have equity at their heart — providing for girls and women as well as boys and men. Access to finance and access to healthcare go hand-in-hand. Globally, both see women at a disadvantage. Let us close the gender gap in economic opportunity as we close the gender gap in vision care.

Levelling the Playing Field: What Women Entrepreneurs Want is published today by the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women