🔥Shorthanded Blues grab 2-0 lead over Stars after one period🔥

Blues left wing Alexander Steen chases Stars defender Taylor Fedun on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

The Blues continued with their tight defense and continue to reap the benefits of an offensively active Colton Parayko as they took a 2-0 lead over Dallas after one period on Friday night in Dallas.The Blues are playing without two regulars in their lineup. Captain Alex Pietrangelo is out sick, and center Tyler Bozak has a lower-body injury. It’s the first game Pietrangelo has missed this season and the second for Bozak. Robert Bortuzzo and Mackenzie MacEachern have moved into the lineup.The Blues come into the game with a two-point lead on Dallas in the Central Division and a three-point lead on Colorado, which plays at Anaheim later tonight.

The Blues got goals by Alexander Steen and David Perron, but both were set in motion by booming shots by Parayko, who has seen the number of shot attempts he’s taking sky rocket since the All-Star break.On the first, a shot by Parayko led to a rebound in front. Jordan Kyrou couldn’t put the puck in, but Steen eventually did for his seventh goal of the season. It came 5:48 into the game.Another shot by Parayko did it again, with Perron putting it in this time, with 2:42 to go in the first. It was his team-high 24th goal of the season and his first since Jan. 31. Perron looked to have a goal on Thursday against Arizona, but it was wiped out on appeal because he was offside on the play.