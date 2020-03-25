🔥Shops to face unlimited fines for coronavirus lockdown breaches🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Shops will face unlimited fines as punishment for breaches of the coronavirus lockdown.

Stores deemed to be non-essential have been ordered to close, in a bid to stem the number of people contracting Covid-19, and Downing Street today confirmed severe ramifications for those which do not comply.

“Businesses which ignore the instructions of the Government to close face enforcement action, the most severe sanction of which is an unlimited fine,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies and newsagents have been allowed to stay open, though premises such as clothes stores have been forced to cease trading.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

The lockdown at present is in place for three weeks and will be reviewed following that point.

Businesses seeking to exploit consumers during the outbreak are also been investigated, the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister is clear that we don’t want to see profiteering of any kind and traders must stop any excessive price increases,” he said.

“The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has created a specific Covid-19 taskforce to address and remedy concerns that some businesses are exploiting consumers through harmful sales and pricing practices.”

The CMA has the power to issue “significant fines”.

Boris Johnson had indicated that further action would be considered if necessary.