🔥Shoppers hit out as supermarkets' online order sites are overwhelmed🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hundreds of thousands of shoppers told not to go outside their homes have been left without access to food deliveries today after the websites of the major supermarkets were overwhelmed by a flood of desperate customers.

Many took to social media to vent their anger and frustration at not being able to secure slots from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose or Ocado because of the massive surge of demand.

Around 1.5 million people in vulnerable groups, including over-seventies, pregnant women with heart conditions and those with a range of underlying health problems have been told not to go outdoors even to buy food for 12 weeks.

Millions more are self-isolating at home for 14 days and have been ordered by the Government not to venture out if a member of the household has displayed coronavirus symptoms.

One shopper, Shandy Mitford, tweeted: “Not a single slot available for online grocery deliveries. Apps and websites have crashed or they’ve closed the app. I’ve tried every single supermarket. Nada. I’m not sure how we’re supposed to isolate and get food.”

Another shopper tweeted: “I woke up at 3am worried about my mum in her seventies. I’ve been trawling to get her a delivery slot so she isn’t forced out to shop. Nothing for weeks in any supermarket!”

Presenter Susanna Reid from ITV’s Good Morning Britain show said: “Trying to get supermarket home delivery? Morrisons ‘no slots available’, Tesco ‘no slots available’, Sainsbury’s rightly prioritising elderly, vulnerable, disabled customers but no click & collect slots available. Ocado ‘you are in virtual queue position 8733’ 4 hour wait.”

TV personality Davina McCall said on Twitter late last night: “I have tried every supermarket, every hour, v early or v late to try and get a delivery. Anyone else? I’ve had two deliveries cancel. So tomorrow I’m gonna go out… what are the supermarkets like? Is it helpful to wear gloves?”

London panic buying during the Coronavirus outbreak – In pictures

This morning customers going on to the Ocado website to secure a delivery were told they were in a queue of more than 12,000 people and it would take “more than four hours” of holding before being able to make an order.

Ocado said: “We currently have around ten times more demand for our services than we did before the outbreak began and with every announcement we see a further extraordinary surge of customers.”

Tesco said it is at full capacity for “the next few weeks” and had to cancel “a very small proportion of online deliveries”, offering click and collect instead.

Sainsbury’s said online demand was extremely high and Asda said it is working hard to make more online shopping slots available.