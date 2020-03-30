🔥Shopper shows support for paramedics by unexpectedly paying their bill at Sainsbury's checkout🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A shopper surprised two NHS workers by paying for their Sainsbury’s groceries at the checkout.

Two paramedics entered the branch in Loughton, Essex, on Sunday and the public rallied round them to show support.

As the ambulance staff went round the aisles, people gave them praise, before one generous shopper made a big gesture of appreciation when the paramedics went to pay.

Customer Adam Brooks, who posted about the incident on Twitter, said he noticed two female paramedics as he walked through the shop’s aisles.

He said he told them to “keep going guys”, while other shoppers also joined in with thanking the two women.

Mr Brooks said that, by the time he had reached the checkouts, several people had lined up to pay for their shopping.

He said: “A guy said to them, ‘Well done, you are doing amazing work’ and the paramedics looked emotional.

“He edged closer to them and said ‘I must pay for your shopping’ and then he tapped his card on the terminal.

“They couldn’t thank him enough. It was a nice thing to witness.”