🔥Shopper shows support for paramedics by unexpectedly paying their bill at Sainsbury's checkout🔥

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
shopper-shows-support-for-paramedics-by-unexpectedly-paying-their-bill-at-sainsbury&apos;s-checkout

The latest headlines in your inbox

A shopper surprised two NHS workers by paying for their Sainsbury’s groceries at the checkout.

Two paramedics entered the branch in Loughton, Essex, on Sunday and the public rallied round them to show support.

As the ambulance staff went round the aisles, people gave them praise, before one generous shopper made a big gesture of appreciation when the paramedics went to pay.

Customer Adam Brooks, who posted about the incident on Twitter, said he noticed two female paramedics as he walked through the shop’s aisles.

He said he told them to “keep going guys”, while other shoppers also joined in with thanking the two women. 

Mr Brooks said that, by the time he had reached the checkouts, several people had lined up to pay for their shopping.

He said: “A guy said to them, ‘Well done, you are doing amazing work’ and the paramedics looked emotional.

“He edged closer to them and said ‘I must pay for your shopping’ and then he tapped his card on the terminal.

“They couldn’t thank him enough. It was a nice thing to witness.”

You May Also Like

the-payoff-from-the-pain:-trillions-in-benefits-seen-from-social-distancing-to-slow-coronavirus

The Payoff from the Pain: Trillions in Benefits Seen from Social Distancing to Slow Coronavirus

euphoria-star-hunter-schafer-reveals-that-she-is-a-transgender-woman-and-is-proud-of-it-check-out-for-more-details-in-this-article.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer reveals that she is a transgender woman and is proud of it. Check out for more details in this article.

sag-aftra-chief-david-white-on-union’s-coronavirus-crisis-response-and-the-hardships-ahead-–-a-sobering-deadline-q&a

SAG-AFTRA Chief David White On Union’s Coronavirus Crisis Response And The Hardships Ahead – A Sobering Deadline Q&A

entertainment-industry-parents-helping-la.-healthcare-workers,-restaurants-during-coronavirus-crisis

Entertainment Industry Parents Helping L.A. Healthcare Workers, Restaurants During Coronavirus Crisis

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *