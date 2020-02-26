🔥Shopkeeper finds fame after suggesting Union Jack G-string as alternative face mask🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A souvenir shopkeeper has found fame after posting a video of him demonstrating how to wear a novelty G-string as an “alternative” face mask.

Mike Watts, who works out of Bath Guildhall Market, said has been inundated with messages from people around the world requesting to buy the Union Jack thongs, amid a global mask shortage due to coronavirus.

The patriotic undergarments received so much interest through his video – which was shared by the likes of Hugh Grant on Twitter – that they now sold out, Mr Watts said.

The 69-year-old, from Kelston, Somerset, said the idea for the mock sales video came to him after finding the packets of tiny underwear in boxes of old stock.

He said: “My wife and I have got a little souvenir shop here and we were searching through some old boxes and we found some of these ‘UK thongs’. We’d forgotten about them really, they are from ages ago.

Mike Watts touting the UK thong as the world answer to the face mask shortage (Mike Watts)

“Straight away I said ‘blimey, that’s a mask shape’ and it fit perfectly on my head. We found it funny so I asked my sister to film me doing it and we did this amateurish video and sent it to friends on Whatsapp.

“Low and behold it went mad.”

In the amusing clip, Mr Watts shows how to wear the thong as a substitute mask by pulling it over his face and tucking the string behind his ears before replacing his hat on his head.

Talking to the camera, he says the market is “conscious that there is a world shortage of masks due to the coronavirus” and suggests the underwear as a substitute.

The shopkeeper filmed the clip as a joke but it has now been seen all over the world (Mike Watts)

“They are £3.99 for a set of three, we haven’t got many left,” he adds.

After Mr Watts and his wife of 12 years Wendy Race, 57, sent the funny clip to friends and family, they said they never imagined it would make its way across the globe in a week.

In the past week, they have heard from people in countries including South Korea, India and the Philippines.

The alternative masks have since sold out owing to interest from as far afield as South Korea and India (Mike Watts)

Grant’s post on the video attracted more than 6,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets.

The store owner said the experience had been “phenomenal”.

“I can’t believe it to be honest with you. We only had a few left but they’re all sold out now and we only did it as a joke,” he said.

Mr Watts and wife Wendy at their souvenir shop in Bath Guildhall Market (Mike Watts)

The couple said locals and regulars to the market had been enjoying the newfound celebrity of their local vendor, with even their more aged clients having seen the video.

Mr Watts said: “We have a lot of elderly customers come to the market and they’ve been coming in and saying ‘oh Mike, my grandson showed me a video of you on his phone’. It seems to have really captured all ages, I think because it’s so silly.”

Asked if they were now tempted to monopolise on their early success and branch out into the now potentially lucrative face mask market, the couple said they weren’t.

“No, we love our little shop,” said Mr Watts. “But, it really has been phenomenal. Only problem is we now have no masks left to protect us should coronavirus come our way.”