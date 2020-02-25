Shooting in north St. Louis County draws heavy police response

St. Louis County police block West Florissant Avenue near Octavia at the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis County police block West Florissant Avenue near Octavia at the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

County police block W. Florissant near Octavia at scene of police involved shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

County police block W. Florissant near Octavia at scene of police involved shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

FLORDELL HILLS — Dozens of police cars swarmed an area of West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis County on Tuesday following a shooting.At least one person was shot in a confrontation involving a municipal police officer, said Sgt. Ben Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department, which is leading the investigation.Police cars from departments across the county flooded two different areas near West Florissant Avenue and Strathmore Place in Flordell Hills.Police did not immediately provide any more details about the incident, including whether it was a suspect or police officer who was shot, but said they’ll be releasing more information later Tuesday.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

