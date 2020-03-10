🔥Shoe Lady review: Katherine Parkinson is only shining light in this meagre show🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Katherine Parkinson has the rare ability to convey warmth and the simultaneous sense she may snap at any minute and it’s always a pleasure to see her back in the theatre between stints on TV. Unfortunately, this insubstantial drama by EV Crowe really isn’t worth the cut in wages.

Parkinson plays Viv, an estate agent, wife and mother, whose loss of a shoe causes her entire life to unravel. While this premise may speak to middle-class anxieties right now, it’s a thumpingly obvious metaphor for the precariousness of contemporary life and it’s stretched very thin over a meagre 65-minute running time. Whatever hidden depths in the writing persuaded Royal Court boss Vicky Featherstone to direct it herself on the main stage remained lost on me.

It’s written in choppy, sing-song phrases, full of repetition and jerky changes of tone and pace, like a story you’d tell a child. Parkinson sells the dialogue very well, which is a good thing as she speaks 95 per cent of it and is the only person on stage given anything like a character.

Tom Kanji is entirely silent as her husband Kenny but gets a few lines in his secondary role as a pair of collapsing curtains (don’t ask). Kayla Meikle plays a cider-swigging homeless woman who has lost the opposite shoe to Viv and is there just to illustrate how far and fast she has fallen. A troupe of slavish stage managers are on hand to refasten Viv’s lone shoe and stain her other foot with gore as she hobbles through vicious, contemporary London.

Chloe Lamford’s impressive architectural set focuses on another obvious image, a travellator. Viv is constantly lurching towards us, constantly dragged back. Parkinson holds the attention, jump-starting each new twitch of the script with a brittle smile and an ironic intonation. She’s great, even in a show as glancing and slight as this.

Until March 21 (020 7565 5000, royalcourttheatre.com)

