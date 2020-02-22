🔥Shocking video shows lorry driver doing U-turn on busy motorway🔥

This is the shocking moment a lorry driver drove the wrong way down a slip road before doing a U-turn on a busy motorway.

The man has now been jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months following the incident.

He was caught pulling onto the M6 while cars drove past on January 21 and the footage has now been released by Staffordshire Police.

The force, which did not name the driver, said no-one was injured in the incident, which took place shortly before the 8am during rush hour.

Posting the footage on its Facebook page, the force said: “Imagine this on your morning commute.

“The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured.”