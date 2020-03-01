🔥Shocking images show East Yorkshire homes submerged under water in the wake of Storm Jorge🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Shocking pictures show homes in East Yorkshire almost completely under water after widespread flooding caused by two weeks of storms and heavy rain.

Properties in the towns of East Cowick and Snaith, East Yorkshire, have been left almost completely submerged.

Meanwhile, Wales and the North Midlands are among the worst-hit areas, also dealing with severe damage from floods.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing ongoing criticism for failing to visit flood-hit areas in the last few weeks.

A garden shed floating in flood water in East Yorkshire (Getty Images)

A total of 87 flood warnings and 185 flood alerts remain in place on Sunday and some of Monday, following the wettest February on record.

More than 78 homes and businesses in Snaith and nearby villages have faced severe flooding, after the River Aire burst its banks amid the heavy rainfall.

It comes as Storm Ciara, Storm Dennis and Storm Jorge have all lashed the country within the space of a few weeks.

Jorge, this month’s third named storm, is bringing rain, gales of up to 70mph and snow and wreaking havoc on areas already weakened by severe flooding earlier this month.

The heavy rainfall, which started with Storm Ciara then continued with Storm Dennis and now Jorge, has contributed to record river levels which have seen safety teams put in “Herculean efforts” to erect flood defences.

Rescue workers have been helping residents of the two towns in East Yorkshire (PA)

Towns including Ironbridge and Bewdley along the River Severn in the West Midlands, and West Cowick and Lidgate in East Yorkshire, along the River Aire, are among the worst-hit areas in England.

The Environment Agency said 1,000 staff per day have worked on flood defences and pumps, clearing debris and repairing damaged defences, erecting 3.7 miles of barriers.

The body warned the country needs to brace itself for “more frequent periods of extreme weather like this” because of climate change.

A living room amid the severe flooding in East Cowick (Getty Images)

On Friday a vintage car salesman in Snaith thanked members of the public who helped him save classic models from rising flood water which swamped his business.

Chris Marlowe, 53, said up to 30 local people in the village, East Yorkshire, waded in to the rising waters and helped save around three-quarters of his stock.

But the family business Yorkshire Classic Cars, which remains open despite being uninsured for flooding, suffered damage to around 25 vintage models which will need hours of work if they can be repaired.

Much of the paperwork associated with older vehicles, such as logbooks and service histories, was in the office at the site, which is currently under around 7ft of water.

Mr Marlowe said he is angry about a lack of warning before the flooding struck, meaning he struggled to get his stock to safety.

But he added: “I’m very thankful to the people who helped us, if it wasn’t for them we would have lost 50 to 60 per cent of the cars.”

Mr Marlowe said he will write to his MP asking why the village flooded with so little warning.