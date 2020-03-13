Two armed “Rolex robbers” who stalked victims for miles before stealing their high value watches at knifepoint have been jailed for a total of 17 years.

Darren Buchanan, 27, and Cameo Joseph, 26, would drive around the West End hunting for targets, sometimes following them home before ambushing them in the street.

Detectives investigating their robbery spree today described them as “very dangerous men who clearly thought nothing of terrifying and threatening the victims with knives in order to steal their property”.

On one occasion in March last year, a group including Buchanan tailed an 18-year-old man travelling from Mayfair to Croydon in a taxi, before brandishing knives and stealing his £6,000 Rolex.

CCTV of one of the robberies (Met Police)

Three months before, on December 27, Buchanan and three other thugs attacked a 43-year-old man standing outside a hotel in Fitzrovia, robbing his £50,000 Rolex after punching and kicking him to the ground.

On April 26, 2019, at about 2.25am, a 19-year-old man was beaten to the ground and robbed on Regent Street by a group of men including Buchanan.

He told officers that approximately four or five men punched and kicked him and then took his £7,000 Rolex.

On August 5, the pair attacked another 19-year-old in Acton for his £70 watch that was similar to a Rolex Hulk Submariner, worth around £12,000. They also ripped a £1,200 chain from around his neck before making off.

The final robbery took place three days later, on August, 8, when the pair followed a 44-year-old man wearing a £12,000 Rolex after he got into a taxi in Berkeley Street following a night out.

When he got out of the car in St John’s Wood, he was dragged to the floor before the thugs overpowered him and threatened him with knives, forcing him to hand over his watch.

Six days later officers spotted Buchanan and Joseph in a car in Hampstead, where the pair got out covering their faces and followed members of the public from the tube station late at night.

Cameo Joseph was jailed for eight years (Met Police)

They were arrested on September 4 after police saw them driving slowly around the West End with covered faces, watching people.

After searching the car officers found balaclavas, a knife, the tracksuit that Buchanan wore for the August robberies, and a Rolex from another robbery.

More clothing from the robberies was found during searches at their addresses, as well as more than £5,000 worth of Class A drugs at an address in Isleworth used by Buchanan.

At Southwark Crown Court Buchanan was sentenced to nine years in jail after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit robbery in November last year.

Darren Buchanan was sentenced to nine years (Met Police)

He disputed the evidence of two of the offences within the facts and accepted guilt of those offences at court during a hearing yesterday. He was also charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police said he pleaded guilty to the drugs offences at an earlier hearing, while Joseph was found guilty of the conspiracy by a jury on Monday [MARCH 9] and sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Buchanan had also admitted an incident in Hatton Garden on April 6, 2019 where he had been arrested with Joseph in possession of a knife.

House of High Justice Grieve said: “I have no doubt these robberies were extraordinarily frightening for the victims on whom they will have a long term impact.

“There are a large number of aggravating factors where you targeted individuals for their expensive watches. There was a significant degree of planning where you travelled for several miles following them to their homes to carry out the robberies.

“The sentences must reflect the safety that the public deserve.”