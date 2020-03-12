Shildt trying to keep Cardinals’ spring training ‘business as usual’

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the Feb. 28 spring training game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JUPITER, Fla.–Until further notice–and that may come later Thursday–major league exhibition games will continue, with fans in the stands, and Thursday’s game will feature a first. Adam Wainwright, who prides himself on being the best hitting Cardinals pitcher, will be the first hitting Cardinals pitcher of the spring. The Cardinals, like other teams, had employed the designated hitter all spring and manager Mike Shildt said the DH would reappear before drills are over 10 days from now. Shildt, while hardly oblivious to world events in the wake of the coronavirus fright, is trying to adopt a “business as usual” approach to the windup of spring training. “Our job–my job–obviously is to be concerned about the safety of our group,” he said. “As far as anything related to the game and the fans, that’s something which Major League Baseball is determining, probably as we speak.”John Mozleiak, president of baseball operations, spoke to the Cardinals Thursday morning before their workout and Shildt said the tenor was to reassure and inform. “We’re going to do the best we can as an industry and a team to make sure everybody feels safe,” said Shildt.Shildt called the world-wide health issue a “rightful distraction that we’ve spent energy talking about. But. . . we deal with a lot of different distractions, a lot of different things that come at our team and our players that require us to have mental discipline and focus. “This is uncharted territory–what that looks like. People are going to be thinking about their safety and the safety of their families. Ultimately we’ve done everything we can internally to make sure our players are safe. Nothing is foolproof clearly. But we also have the beautiful ability to have a game that we all enjoy and we want to focus on that, as well.” Shildt confirmed that there was no indication that anyone on the club had anything that would put anybody at risk. But, for now, Wainwright will hit ninth in a lineup against Miami that still doesn’t include first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (elbow inflammation). But it does include infielder Tommy Edman, who is making a start in left field, and Kolten Wong, who is back at second base after missing three games and most of another with a bruised calf after he was hit by a pitch.John Gant, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos, all slated to be in the Cardinals’ bullpen, are scheduled to follow Wainwright, who was roughed up in his previous start to the tune of eight hits and five runs in four innings.Cardinals’ lineup 1–Kolten Wong 2b2. Tommy Edman lf3. Yadier Molina c4. Paul DeJong ss5. Brad Millers 3b6. Dexter Fowler rf7. Harrison Bader cf8. Rangel Ravelo 1b9. Adam Wainwright p

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Sparked by Kim’s three scoreless innings and extended by Ponce de Leon’s five, the Cardinals beat the Twins 3-0 in Fort Myers.

Carpenter to media: ‘You’ll find out which guys want to talk to you or not.’

Sparked by Kim’s three scoreless innings and extended by Ponce de Leon’s five, the Cardinals beat the Twins 3-0 in Fort Myers.

The long at-bats and long innings led to Cardinals ace using 68 pitches to get nine outs against Boston.

Righthander Gant holds Houston to one hit in four innings and lefthander Gomber gives up one unearned run and one hit in three innings. Wieters and Wong double in runs in three-run fourth and Sosa homers in seventh.

No players will attend Cardinals’ manager’s nuptials on a day off. ‘That’s my gift to them,’ he jokes.

Hudson strikes out five in first two innings but needs 73 pitches to navigate 3 2/3 innings. Goldschmidt doubles in two in first. Bader singles in two in fifth. Wong is hit in left calf by pitch but injury is not serious.

Carpenter’s opposite-field homer is only damage against deGrom in four innings. Thomas also homers for Cardinals. Martinez says, ‘I feel ready.’

Edman drives in three runs with homer and single besides playing sharp defense. Knizner and Williams also hit two-run homers.

Carpenter’s opposite-field homer is only damage against deGrom in four innings. Thomas also homers for Cardinals. Martinez says, ‘I feel ready.’

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the Feb. 28 spring training game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)