🔥'She's never crossed a line': Priti Patel defended by almost 100 allies as she faces series of bullying claims🔥

Priti Patel has been defended as a “tough, assertive” leader who has “never crossed a line” by nearly 100 allies, as she faces a series of bullying claims.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those standing by the Home Secretary despite her facing allegations over her treatment of officials in three separate Government departments during her ministerial career.

In a letter to the Telegraph on Friday, more than 90 people including former Charity Commission chief William Shawcross and Conservative election guru Sir Lynton Crosby came to her defence.

They said she is “right to ask tough questions” of officials, adding: “We do not recognise the picture that has been painted of her this week.

Priti Patel denies the claims (PA)

“There’s no argument that she is a tough, assertive and effective leader, but even under extreme pressure she has never crossed a line or lost her temper.

“She expects high standards, as a strong leader should, but is always professional. She gives her all for this country and deserves far better treatment than she has received.”

Boris Johnson defended Priti Patel after fresh bullying claims against her were made (AFP via Getty Images)

The signatories also include Tory peers Lords Rami, Suri and Leigh.

A Cabinet Office inquiry into allegations Ms Patel broke the ministerial code is under way.

Among the claims are that a senior official at the Department for International Development had reported a “tsunami” of allegations of abuse by officials in Ms Patel’s private office when she was secretary of state, BBC2’s Newsnight reported.

Those allegations came after a former aide at the Department for Work and Pensions was reported to have received a £25,000 payout from the Government, having said she was bullied by Ms Patel when she was employment minister.

The senior civil servant at the Home Office, Sir Philip Rutnam, has taken legal action against Ms Patel and the Government after he resigned and accused her of abusing staff.

A spokesman for Ms Patel said: “The Home Secretary categorically denies all of these allegations.”