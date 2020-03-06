🔥Sheridan Smith to host prime-time dog styling show for BBC One🔥
Sheridan Smith has teamed up with BBC One to host her very first prime-time entertainment series.
Titled Pooch Perfect, the brand new competitive reality series sees ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country take part in a series of themed challenges to create walking works of art or ‘transfurmations’ of a beloved family pet.
Week by week, the teams will reveal their creations on the creatively named ‘Dogwalk’, where the judges will deliberate over who is a real canine contender, and who has wound up being the dog’s dinner.
Alongside breath-taking reveals and special celebrity guest judges the canine cast be treated in the show’s specially built ‘Pooch Palace’, designed to pamper the pets throughout the process.
Presenting debut: Viewers are more used to seeing Sheridan Smith in character (PA)
Smith, who is as well-known for her varied and celebrated acting career as she is as a dog lover, said of the new project: “To combine my love of dogs with a brand-new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven!
“Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me. I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration!
“I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs…for me it is literally the dream job!”
Controller of BBC Entertainment Kate Phillips added: “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”
Pooch Perfect will air on BBC One