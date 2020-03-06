🔥Sheridan Smith to host prime-time dog styling show for BBC One🔥

Sheridan Smith has teamed up with BBC One to host her very first prime-time entertainment series.

Titled Pooch Perfect, the brand new competitive reality series sees ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country take part in a series of themed challenges to create walking works of art or ‘transfurmations’ of a beloved family pet.

Week by week, the teams will reveal their creations on the creatively named ‘Dogwalk’, where the judges will deliberate over who is a real canine contender, and who has wound up being the dog’s dinner.

Alongside breath-taking reveals and special celebrity guest judges the canine cast be treated in the show’s specially built ‘Pooch Palace’, designed to pamper the pets throughout the process.

Presenting debut: Viewers are more used to seeing Sheridan Smith in character (PA)

Smith, who is as well-known for her varied and celebrated acting career as she is as a dog lover, said of the new project: “To combine my love of dogs with a brand-new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven!

“Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me. I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration!

“I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs…for me it is literally the dream job!”

Controller of BBC Entertainment Kate Phillips added: “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”

​Pooch Perfect will air on BBC One