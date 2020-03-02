🔥Shepherd's Bush stabbing: Teen knifed near busy west London Tube station🔥

A teenage boy has been stabbed near a busy west London tube station in the capital’s latest bout of knife violence.

Police rushed to the scene close to Shepherd’s Bush Market at 6.36pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a boy aged around 17 or 18, was then taken to hospital.

His condition is said to be not life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident but a section 60 stop-and-search order remains in place.

Roads around the area are currently closed and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

It comes just days after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on nearby Finborough Road.

The victim was taken to hospital after emergency services rushed to the scene.

His injuries were also assessed as not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on today’s incident is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6340/2 Mar.