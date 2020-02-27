Shell Building rehab moves ahead

1 of 3

The Shell Building, 1221 Locust St., on the corner of Locust and 13th Streets, Monday, April 22, 2019, is slated to be redeveloped into a hotel. Its limestone facade and interior office space was built in 1925 as the corporate headquarters to the Roxana Petroleum Corporation. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Neil Metz, 15, swings on the swingset in Lucas Park, Monday, April 22, 2019. In the background is The Shell Building, 1221 Locust St., on the corner of Locust and 13th Street, which is slated to be redeveloped into a hotel. Its limestone facade and interior office space was built in 1925 as the corporate headquarters to the Roxana Petroleum Corporation. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

The Shell Building at 13th and Locust Streets with exterior practically completed in November 1925. File photo by St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Reimagine Hospitality has started work on a $50 million plan to turn the historic Shell Building at 13th and Locust streets into a 191-room hotel.The Little Rock, Ark., developers, led by Kunal Mody and Jordan Haas, purchased the building from a company registered to Rocko Bratic over the summer and hopes to complete construction by June 2021.The 1926 building was once home to Royal Dutch Shell’s U.S. subsidiary Roxana Petroleum Corp but has been mostly vacant for about 10 years.Reimagine plans to have a dual-branded hotel, with 130 extended stay rooms from Home2 Suites by Hilton and the other 61 rooms as Hilton’s Tru brand.Another company first put the distinctive structure under contract in 2017, and plans from Reimagine were announced in April. Paric Corp. is the general contractor on the project. Over the summer, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a decade of 87 percent property tax abatement for the project, and a city board plans to grant a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the project. The developers have applied for state historic tax credits.

The building at Locust and 13th streets was under contract two years ago but plans to turn it into a hotel never materialized.