sheffield-wednesday-vs-man-city-live-stream:-watch-fa-cup-for-free-on-tv,-online-and-which-channel

🔥Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City LIVE stream: Watch FA Cup for free on TV, online and which channel🔥

News
John koli0

Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight as they continue their pursuit of more silverware this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday – days after taking a commanding step in the Champions League after securing a huge first leg victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

City are out to retain the FA Cup for the first time in their history against a Wednesday side who have not reached the quarter-final stage in 23 years.

Here’s how you can follow all the action.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7: 30pm GMT for a 7: 45pm kick-off. Viewers with a valid TV licence can watch the game for free.

Live stream: The cup replay will be shown online on the BBC iPlayer. ​

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Wednesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Related Posts

trump-delivers-2020-state-of-the-union-address

Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address

mariya smith
is-trump-delivering-on-promise-to-help-workers?

Is Trump delivering on promise to help workers?

mariya smith
best-backpacks-for-work

Best backpacks for work

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *