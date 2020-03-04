sheffield-wednesday-vs-man-city-live-stream:-how-to-watch-fa-cup-free-on-tv,-online-and-which-channel

Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City LIVE stream: How to watch FA Cup free on TV, online and which channel

News
John koli0

Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight as they continue their pursuit of more silverware this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday – days after taking a commanding step in the Champions League after securing a huge first leg victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

City are out to retain the FA Cup for the first time in their history against a Wednesday side who have not reached the quarter-final stage in 23 years.

Here’s how you can follow all the action.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7: 30pm GMT for a 7: 45pm kick-off. Viewers with a valid TV licence can watch the game for free.

Live stream: The cup replay will be shown online on the BBC iPlayer. ​

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Wednesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

