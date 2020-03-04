🔥Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City LIVE stream: How to watch FA Cup free on TV, online and which channel🔥

Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight as they continue their pursuit of more silverware this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday – days after taking a commanding step in the Champions League after securing a huge first leg victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

City are out to retain the FA Cup for the first time in their history against a Wednesday side who have not reached the quarter-final stage in 23 years.

Here’s how you can follow all the action.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7: 30pm GMT for a 7: 45pm kick-off. Viewers with a valid TV licence can watch the game for free.

Live stream: The cup replay will be shown online on the BBC iPlayer. ​

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Wednesday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.