🔥Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City LIVE: FA Cup commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, team news, latest build-up🔥

City have had little time to celebrate Sunday’s League Cup win as attention turns to their trip to Hillsborough in the FA Cup fifth round tonight.

Guardiola has now won 29 trophies in his glittering career and is already thinking about the next available silverware.

The FA Cup holders have won six of the last seven available domestic trophies, and now Championship Wednesday stand between Guardiola’s men and a place in the last eight.

Team news

Striker Sergio Aguero is fit after overcoming a knock suffered late in the game on Sunday. Winger Leroy Sane, who has been out since August, will not feature despite playing for the under-23s last week.

Guardiola said: “He is not ready. (After) six months, (it) needs a process. When you start (back training) you feel good but still it is not (right), especially confidence.

“He is doing the normal steps to come back but maybe it will be easier to play in the Premier League, which we don’t have chance to win, than in this cup competition. We need to be incredibly focused all the way through.”

Meanwhile, Steven Fletcher is in contention for the FA Cup fifth-round.

The experienced striker is still making his way back to full fitness following a knee injury and managed 45 minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Derby before being substituted.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One, with coverage starting from GMT for an 7: 45pm kick-off. Viewers with a valid TV licence can watch the game for free.

Live stream: The cup replay will be shown online on the BBC iPlayer.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Man City

Manchester City will no doubt be leggy after successfully coming through their Carabao Cup Final with Aston Villa on Sunday. However, Wednesday have won just twice in the league since the turn of the year and, though a run in the FA Cup has brought more encouraging results, City should prove too strong.