🔥Shauna Coxsey becomes first Team GB sport climber at Olympic Games🔥

Shauna Coxsey on Tuesday became the first climber selected for the British team at this summer’s Olympics, and the 20th athlete in all picked for Team GB ahead of Tokyo.

The two-time World Cup winner, who also boasts medals at World Championship level, is Britain’s leading athlete in a sport which will be making its Olympic debut this year.

Following her selection, Team GB chief de mission Mark England said: “Today marks a moment of history in the sport of climbing with its first selected Olympic athlete in Shauna Coxsey.

“It’s not only exciting for Team GB to be welcoming a new Olympic sport on the journey to Tokyo 2020 but to also announce an athlete of the talent and calibre of Shauna.

“Climbing is set to be one of the showpiece events for fans watching the Games this summer and, in Shauna, we have a fantastic ambassador for the sport in the UK.”