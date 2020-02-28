🔥Shaun Bailey vows 40,000 London police to help fight knife crime🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey today pledged to increase the Metropolitan police’s strength to a record 40,000 officers if he is elected.

He said he would make tackling violent crime his “number-one priority” and claimed he would be better than Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan at securing government funds.

Increasing the Met’s numbers to 40,000 would mean that London would overtake New York and Paris in terms of officers.

Mr Bailey claimed he could increase police numbers by the end of his first term without a big rise in council tax bills.

Shaun Bailey has pledged a boost to the Met's numbers

He would rely on a government go-ahead to introduce a “tourist tax” levy on hotel rooms for visitors to London.

He would also need Whitehall to fund about 1,500 more officers than London is likely to receive under the capital’s share of the 20,000 the Prime Minister has promised nationally.

Mr Bailey’s intervention comes after the Met police investigated 149 killings last year, the highest figure in 11 years, and with knife crime at a new high.

A total of 15,080 knife offences were recorded in the capital during the 12 months to the end of September, though fatal stabbings fell 18 per cent to 71. Mr Bailey, who joined officers on patrol in Stoke Newington today, said: “Tackling soaring crime in London is my number-one priority.

“Putting record numbers of police on our streets is fundamental to my plan to regain control of crime. I have a bold plan that I pledge to get Met police numbers up to 40,000 and make London safe.” The Met currently has 31,321 officers. About 2,000 more are due to be recruited this year, including a first tranche of 1,369 backed by government funds and 600 from extra City Hall funds found by Mr Khan.

The Mayor will increase average council tax bills from April by the maximum £10 allowed by the Government for policing and is increasing annual spending on crime by £300 million.

But he has come under repeated attack from mayoral rivals for failing to “get a grip” on violent crime.

Mr Bailey, a former youth worker and current London Assembly member, would bring in an emergency budget at City Hall to deliver an extra £104 million for policing, funding 1,590 officers.

This budget would result in hundreds of City Hall posts being axed and Transport for London staff losing the free Oyster cards that are given to their family members.

A hotel levy — a one per cent tax on the cost of a room — would generate £48 million a year, enough to fund 734 officers.

Mr Bailey would ask the Government to fund extra officers for a fourth year, rather than the three years currently agreed. He believes that artificial intelligence used by New York police could free up £63 million to fund 482 officers.

A Met constable’s starting salary is about £38,000 but each officer costs £65,000 once pension, tax and equipment are added.

Mr Bailey said: “London needs leadership, not excuses, and as a Conservative mayor, I would be the only candidate able to reset the relationship between City Hall and government to get our city the best possible deal.”

Mr Khan, who is seeking a second term in the May 7 poll, has yet to reveal his own re-election pledge on police numbers.

Independent candidate Rory Stewart has pledged to put six officers in every one of the capital’s 629 wards — double the number at present — plus back-up “surge” teams. This would mean an extra 2,350 officers being deployed full-time on neighbourhood policing.

The Met has been forced to make £850 million of savings since 2010, sending officer numbers below 30,000 last year as crime soared.