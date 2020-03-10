🔥Shaun Bailey: Recruit retired police to help tackle coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Retired police officers should be rehired to help prevent the Met being depleted by coronavirus, a mayoral candidate said today.

Shaun Bailey, the Tory contender, also said that officers who are about to retire should be asked to stay until the crisis ends.

He called for Mayor Sadiq Khan to enact “contingency measures” to ensure the Met remains at full strength and is able to fight crime.

The proposal was quickly backed by rank-and-file officers. There are currently more than 31,000 officers.

Londoners wear Coronavirus masks – In pictures

Mr Bailey said: “I am calling on the Mayor to temporarily restart a programme to keep retiring police officers in the force and to attract retired officers back in, to help maintain Met police numbers over the coming period.”

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Met Police Federation, said: “I’m all for this proposal. There’s such a pool of experience leaving after 30 years and we don’t in any way try to retain them.”

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: “The Mayor is taking decisions led by expert advice from the Met and from Public Health England. He will support the Commissioner with what she thinks is operationally necessary.”

According to Mr Bailey, the Met’s “return scheme” to attract retired officers back into the force and retain those approaching imminent retirement ended last year.

He called for officers up to the rank of inspector who left the force over the past two years to be targeted. Serving officers due to retire in the coming months would be offered the option to delay their departure.