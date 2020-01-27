🔥Sharon Osbourne reading out rap categories is the best thing to happen at the Grammys 2020🔥

Sharon Osbourne might be the greatest thing to have happened at the Grammys 2020 and she absolutely needs to be booked next year.

The View host did the honours of announcing the winner of the rap album of the year Grammy Award on Sunday alongside her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

But before she read out the chosen name, Sharon had the tricky job of reading out each of the rap nominees. And of course because it’s Sharon Osbourne, she injected all the pizzaz she could into the task leaving viewers in hysterics.

Nobody ever thought they’d hear Sharon reading out Drip Too Hard by Lil Baby featuring Gunna, while Panini by Lil Nas X has never sounded cuter. She even copied the rapper’s little shoulder dance and we fully expect to see pictures of them on the dancefloor at the after-party.

Sharon, 67, particularly liked the sound of Ballin by Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch as she declared it a ‘good one’.

The TV star also got a kick out of saying The London by J Cole featuring Travis Scott perhaps because it reps her hometown.

Even Ozzy was entertained by his wife’s efforts and cracked up as he stood beside her.

Needless to say, everyone has urged the Grammys to book Sharon next year specifically for the rap category.

‘Hearing sharon osbourne say these song and artist names is SENDING ME,’ one viewer at home tweeted while another agreed: ‘Sharon Osbourne is only allowed to say rappers name from here on out.’

Sharon Osbourne is the substitute teacher who throws away the class itinerary and says “let’s just have some fun” — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne is only allowed to say rappers name from here on out — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) January 27, 2020

ya’ll gotta have Sharon Osbourne host the BET Awards I’m CRINE — Terron Moore (@Terr) January 27, 2020

Give Sharon Osbourne an hour-long television show where she just happily reads rap song titles — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) January 27, 2020

Sharon Osbourne saying “Lil Baby and Gunna” is the first moment tonight to bring me actual joy — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) January 27, 2020

‘Sharon Osbourne is the substitute teacher who throws away the class itinerary and says “let’s just have some fun”,’ one viewer joked.

One called for Sharon to host the next BET Awards while another stated: ‘Give Sharon Osbourne an hour-long television show where she just happily reads rap song titles.’

‘Sharon Osbourne saying “Lil Baby and Gunna” is the first moment tonight to bring me actual joy,’ one tweeted and another weighed in: ‘Whoever made the decision to have Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne to present the best rap performance needs a fg raise.’

We absolutely agree.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Crying Demi Lovato restarts Grammys performance as she makes comeback after overdose

MORE: Crying Demi Lovato restarts Grammys performance as she makes comeback after overdose





