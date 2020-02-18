🔥Sharon Osbourne debuts new white hair after dying it red for 18 years🔥

Sharon Osbourne has swapped her trademark red hair for an all-white look following an eight hour colour transformation.

Osbourne’s colourist Jack Martin shared a photo on Instagram of the TV personality’s dramatic new look on Instagram alongside an older photo of her previous deep red hue.

He explained that Osbourne, 67, had been colouring her hair weekly for the past 18 years and had become “very tired” of trying to maintain the bold shade.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Martin wrote.

“Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years.

“She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.

“Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs.”

He went on to reveal that, after promising Osbourne that he would “try [his] best,” it took him “a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.”

He concluded: “I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul.”

Martin was also responsible for Jane Fonda’s recent grey hair transformation, which she debuted at the Academy Awards earlier this month.