🔥Shares in malls owner Intu plunge as potential white knight quits fundraising talks🔥

Cash-strapped shopping centres owner Intu suffered a fresh crisis on Tuesday as a potential white knight walked away from emergency £1 billion fundraising talks, sending the shares down 31%.

The Lakeside shopping mall owner, which has been battered by the retail property crisis sweeping across Britain, said Hong Kong real estate giant Link was no longer in discussions about its hoped-for fundraiser.

Intu, whose shares are now worth just £156 million, has been trying to raise funds to pay down a near-£4.7 billion debt pile. Like rivals, it has suffered from retailers closing shops or demanding rent cuts through restructuring processes. Competition from online retailers has also hammered the sector, resulting in UK retail parks’ valuations plummeting as much as 27% in the past year.

Intu’s shares have lost nearly 90% over that period and fell by more than 31% to 11.85p today.

Today’s update was particularly shocking as it came just a day after Intu said it was “engaged in constructive discussions” with existing and new investors including Link about the cash call.

However, little over 24 hours later, Link today said “our negotiations with Intu have not reached an agreement”.

Intu remains in talks with investors, including property tycoon John Whittaker’s Peel Group, which is the firm’s largest shareholder with a 27% stake.

It said it was also talking to other businesses and expects to update the City at the end of the month when it publishes full-year results.

Some have long been sceptical about the equity raise. Analysts at Peel Hunt said: “We don’t think the rumoured £1 billion equity injection is enough — it probably needs twice this amount.”

Peel Hunt downgraded Intu to reduce from hold, and added: “We do not believe we are at the bottom of shopping centre valuation declines.”

Intu, with 17 UK centres, including in Uxbridge and Watford, has had a turbulent few years.

Matthew Roberts replaced longstanding boss David Fischel last year and had to cope with a wave of tenants, such as Dorothy Perkins parent Arcadia, closing shops or getting rent discounts using Company Voluntary Arrangements.

In 2018 larger rival Hammerson ditched a £3.4 billion swoop for the business, while a consortium comprising Peel Group, Olayan and Canada’s Brookfield walked away from £2.9 billion takeover talks.