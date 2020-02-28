🔥Shares crash as easyJet and British Airways owner IAG warn on virus hit🔥

Shares plummeted for the fifth straight session today as the owners of British Airways and easyJet issued grave warnings about the coronavirus impact on their businesses.

Traders were reminded of the worst days of the financial crisis as the FTSE 100 collapsed nearly 250 points in the opening seconds of trade as billions were wiped off the paper value of Britain’s biggest companies.

BA’s owner, IAG, was the biggest faller after it admitted the effects on travel were changing so fast it could give no guidance on how much profit it might make this year.

Outgoing chief executive Willie Walsh said its Asian and European routes were suffering “demand weakness” as tourists scrapped holidays and business trips and conferences were cancelled.

Flights to mainland China have been suspended since January and plans to reduce services to Hong Kong and South Korea were in train but, said Walsh: “It is Italy that has changed everything. When the virus spread there, it immediately impacted demand into and out of Italy.

“We have to bear in mind if that is an indication of what will happen in other parts of Europe, and until we can see that, it would be wrong for us to give any guidance to the market.”

While some long-haul planes are being put on other routes around the world, short haul is not yet being rerouted, leaving planes parked on the ground. Overall capacity is down 1% for the year across the IAG network, which includes Iberia and Aer Lingus and budget carriers Vueling and Level.

EasyJet said bookings had plummeted since infections spread to Italy and announced immediate pay and hiring freezes across the network, offering unpaid leave to keep staff costs down as demand slumps.

The airline is understood to be cutting more than 10% of Italian flights, with the company saying it will offer refunds or other flights for those having their flights cancelled. It said demand was also falling for flights to other destinations in Europe.

Shares in both firms continued their slide, with easyJet down 3% to 1077p and IAG falling 8% to 477p, bringing their total falls this week to 20% and 18%.

Both companies stressed they had strong balance sheets to cope with the crisis.

IAG today reported operating profit for last year at €3.29 billion (£2.79 billion), down €200 million, hit by the €170 million cost of the strikes at BA and disruption at Heathrow.

Walsh is just months away from leaving the company, to be replaced by Iberia’s current chief executive Luis Gallego, who takes over in March.

In what was his last appearance in front of the City after nearly 15 years at the top of BA, then IAG, Walsh said: “People here have been through the financial crisis, 9/11, SARS, foot and mouth, volcanic ash. We have a shared experience of what to do.”

The epidemic was meaning there was no slowdown in his workload before retirement: “I am still working. If I’m honest, I would like be with the airline through this period because there will be some tough times but it is time for me to move on and for someone else to get the blame for all the silly things that go on.”

KLM and Lufthansa announced on Wednesday that they would impose budget cuts to cope with the impact of the virus