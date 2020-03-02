🔥Shared-ownership from £150k on south-west London street of £1m homes🔥

Marking the southern boundary of Battersea Park, Prince of Wales Drive is a street of two halves. Most of its homes are mansion flats developed in the late 19th century to provide homes for middle-class young professionals.

Fast-forward to today, and a new generation of homes is being built for a new generation of young professionals.

St William’s Prince of Wales Drive development is a couple of minutes’ walk from Battersea Park station in Zone 2.

The homes overlook the regenerating Battersea Power Station site, where buyers will be able to use the growing number of shops, cafés and restaurants, as well as the new Northern line station that’s due to open next year.

When complete in around 2025 there will be close to 1,000 homes at Prince of Wales Drive, including a selection aimed at first-time buyers who could otherwise not afford to live in this prime SW11 development, where market prices are currently between £750,000 and £1,185,000.

Shared ownership flats in Battersea

Shared-ownership flats at Windsor Apartments are part of the scheme (windsorapartments-sw11.co.uk).

They are on sale through Clarion Housing Group, starting at £150,000 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat.

As well as mortgage repayments, monthly costs will include rent at £1,031 and service charge of £220.

Two-bedroom flats start at £200,000 for a 25 per cent share. The monthly rent is £715 and service charge will add another £299 a month.

The development includes two-and-a-half acres of landscaped gardens, and an on-site café, but for more choice Battersea Park, with its sports ground and boating lake is across the road.

More and more places to eat, drink and shop are opening along Pump House Lane.

And later this year Battersea Power Station is due to open, adding into the mix dozens of restaurants and shops, a cinema and an auditorium within the iconic turbine halls and boiler room.

Meanwhile, Sloane Square, Saatchi Gallery and the top end of King’s Road are all a pleasant half-hour’s stroll away over the river, while the bars and restaurants of Battersea Park Road are a 20-minute walk.

The only downsides are that some of the homes are close to the railway lines serving Battersea Park station, and the fact that getting to Battersea Park and beyond means negotiating the busy and unattractive Queen’s Circus.

Aside from that, this is a location that is already great — and it’s only going to get better.

Priority for the Windsor Apartments will be given to people who live or work in Wandsworth borough. Buyers must have a household income of no more than £90,000.