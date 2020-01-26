🔥Shaq mourns longtime Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant🔥

January 26, 2020 | 5: 39pm | Updated January 26, 2020 | 5: 41pm

Shaquille O’Neal on Sunday tweeted a loving remembrance of his longtime Los Angeles Lakers teammate and “brother” Kobe Bryant was killed in a California helicopter crash.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im [sic] going through with this tragedy of loosing [sic] my neice [sic] Gigi & my brother @kobebryant,” wrote O’Neal, referring to Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, among five people killed in the crash along with her father. “I love u and u will be missed.”

O’Neal, 47, and Bryant, 41, played together in the purple-and-gold from 1996 through 2004, forming one of the most formidable duos in the history of the NBA.

Together, they led the Lake Show to consecutive league championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Their relationship eventually soured, however, and O’Neal was traded in 2004 to the Miami Heat while Bryant went on to capture another two rings with the Lakers.

O’Neal had only love for his former teammate on Sunday.

“My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board,” Shaq added in his tweet, which also featured four photos of the duo together. “IM SICK RIGHT NOW”

Bryant, Gianna and three others were killed when their private helicopter crashes amid foggy conditions in the hills of Calabasas around 10 a.m. local time Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.