🔥Shanur Ahmed murder probe: First picture of boy, 16, found dead with head injuries near DLR station🔥

This is the first picture of a teenage boy who was found dead with head injuries near a Docklands Light Railway station in east London.

The body of Shanur Ahmed, 16, was discovered on an area of scrubland at the rear of Gallions Reach station in Newham on Tuesday.

His death is being treated as murder and an investigation is under way.

Police are probing whether his death is linked to a group of 30 males who were seen carrying baseball bats near the same station on Monday evening.

Officers attended and searched the area shortly before 8pm but could find no trace of the suspects.

Mr Ahmed, of Manor Park, had been reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday after he did not return home.

Police were called to Atlantis Avenue, near the DLR station, just after 8.30am to reports of an unresponsive male.

Mr Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, said: ”A young teenage boy has died and his family and friends are devastated.

“They want answers and they deserve all the help the public can give them.

“We need anyone with information to tell us what they know.

“In particular, we want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gallions Reach at around 8pm on Monday.

“If you were a passing motorist using a dashcam you may have recorded something vital, please make contact.

“My officers are ready to take your call and you will be fully supported.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 0208 345 3985 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1573/03MAR. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.