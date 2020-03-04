🔥Shakespeare plays in London: From the Globe Theatre to Barbican, here's where to watch William Shakespeare's best🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

From the Danish Prince to the Scottish Play, there’s always a time when Shakespeare is being performed in London.

Our fascination with the Bard continues to endure more than four centuries after his death, from comedy to tragedy and history lessons for all.

The summer of Midsummer Night’s Dreams is over, and we’re into darker territory of political unrest and despots. There are new twists on old classics as well, as Romeo and Juliet gets a thoroughly modern makeover.

Here are the Shakespeare productions you can catch now or that are coming up soon.

& Juliet

(Johan Persson)

Putting a rather large twist on the Bard’s most famous tragedy, a new musical tells a different side to Romeo and Juliet. With songs from Britney to the Backstreet Boys, & Juliet imagines a life after Romeo when, instead of taking her own life, Juliet decides to go to Paris with the Nurse and her friends. We like to think Shakespeare would be fully on board.

Booking to October, Shaftesbury Theatre, Shaftesbury Ave, WC2H 8DP

Buy tickets for & Juliet with GO London

The Taming of the Shrew

(Johan Perrson)

Things at The Globe are set to take a dramatic turn from March to April, as the cast of The Taming of The Shrew will play different roles at different performances. Michelle Terry and Paul Ready star in Shakespeare’s comedy which shines a spotlight on the Bard’s penchant for gender-bending.

March 4-April 18, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, shakespearesglobe.com

The Tempest

Bard royalty, Michael Pennington — who co-founded the Royal Shakespeare company in 1986 — will be taking on the role of Prospero in Tom Little’s Tempest. He’ll be joined by Peter Bramhill, Kirsty Bushell and Richard Derrington for this interpretation of Shakespeare’s final play, which is also inspired by artist Paul Gauguin.

March 11-April 4, Jermyn Street Theatre, jermynstreettheatre.co.uk

Upstart Crow

Upstart Crow: Bottom (Rob Rouse), Kate (Gemma Whelan) and Greene (Mark Heap) (BBC/Colin Hutton)

David Mitchell is making his West End debut in this stage version of Ben Elton’s sitcom. He plays the Bard as he struggles to produce a new play after Measure for Measure and All’s Well That Ends Well flop. He has to compete with family woes to make real his dream of becoming the greatest playwright of all time. Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan reprises her part as the daughter of Shakespeare’s landlord.

Until April 25, Gielgud Theatre, upstartcrowthecomedy.com

Romeo and Juliet, Globe Theatre

(Getty Images)

Alfred Enoch plays the ill-fated lover in the first of three Romeo and Juliet’s this summer. We don’t know who his Juliet is yet, but the How To Get Away With Murder star will be acting under the direction of Ola Ince in the story two young lovers torn apart by a divided society.

April 14-July 12, Shakespeare’s Globe​, shakespearesglobe.com

Twelfth Night

The Globe’s associate director Sean Holmes is at the helm of this show, which offers a more twisted take on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy. Set to explore themes of joy and loss, hope and grief, change and transformation, this production promises — in true Shakespeare-style — to delve into the madness surrounding love.

May 15-October 3, Shakespeare’s Globe, shakespearesglobe.com

Romeo and Juliet, Open Air Theatre

Whatever the weather, open air theatre in the British summertime is always an unbeatable way to ingest culture. Sunny evenings in an outdoor auditorium may seem like a distant dream at the moment, but it’s never too early to prepare. Kimberley Sykes, who has led multiple plays with the RSC, directs the Regent’s Park annual Shakespeare: this year, the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet.

June 27-July 25, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, openairtheatre.com

Hamlet

(Dean Chalkley)

Cush Jumbo’s no stranger to Shakespeare – she was Olivier-nominated for her role of Mark Antony in Phyllida Lloyd’s famed all-female version of Julius Caesar. Next year, the Good Wife actress takes on Hamlet in a new Young Vic production, reuniting with long-time collaborator Greg Hersov.

July 2-August 22, Shakespeare’s Globe​, youngvic.org

Antony and Cleopatra

This new show will be performed using a combination of spoken English and British sign language, to create a setting which fuses word and motion. The company will also be working with a mixed d/Deaf and hearing ensemble of actors, including Globe regular, Nadia Nadarajah, who will take on the role of Cleopatra.

July 18-August 29, Shakespeare’s Globe, shakespearesglobe.com

Romeo and Juliet, National Theatre

Seasoned Shakespeare director Simon Godwin is the man behind this adaptation, which follows the success of his critically acclaimed Antony and Cleopatra at the National Theatre last year. This production features rising stars Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country and The Crown) and Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) playing Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers.

From August 15, National Theatre, nationaltheatre.org.uk

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets