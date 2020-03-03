🔥Shadow and Bone could be coming to Netflix in 2021🔥

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Actor Ben Barnes visits ‘The IMDb Show’ on January 8, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of ‘The IMDb Show’ airs on January 17, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Sad news for Grishaverse fans! Netflix’s Shadow and Bone series release date has been pushed back to 2021. Here are all the detailsShadow and Bone is the one thing bringing book twitter together. Whenever there’s news about the upcoming show based on the Leigh Bardugo series, we put down our swords and come together to freak out over the latest update. But this news might not bring bookworms together for the best reason.It looks like we might be waiting until next year to see the new Netflix original series.A fan account for Shadow and Bone series recently posted a picture on Twitter from the Netflix app showing that the show won’t be coming out until 2021. This is a change from what the author shared in an interview with SenseCine late last year.Fans were expecting it to hit Netflix sometime in late 2020. That does not seem to be the case anymore, according to the Netflix title card or placeholder on Netflix.While this is sad news for fans, it might be for the best. No one wants the creators to rush and produce a show that is less than amazing. The Grishaverse series is popular for a reason. Beyond the characters, Bardugo’s world-building has captivated millions of readers. To ensure fans fall in love with it, that same vision needs to be in the series as well.The other big news to come out of the Shadow and Bone series is that the cast just wrapped up the first season of filming. The official Twitter account for the show posted a video featuring the stars of the series.Shadow and Bone has officially wrapped production and a few friends would like to wish you a warm welcome to the Grishaverse… pic.twitter.com/RjU66NiUmj— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) February 28, 2020It’s possible we could see Shadow and Bone on Netflix later this year. Netflix has not officially confirmed the show will be released in 2021, and we’re only in the third month of 2020. There’s a lot of time for the series to be released. In the past, we’ve seen information on these placeholders change, so we’ll keep an eye on and see if Netflix shares any more information in the near future.Are you upset about the new release date for the series? Let us know in the comments below!