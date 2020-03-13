SFJAZZ Collective’s Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

From left: Etienne Charles, David Sanchez, Martin Luther McCoy, Adam Rogers, Warren Wolf, Matt Brewer, Edward Simon and Obed Calvaire of SFJazz Collective

Photo by Jay Blakesberg

SFJazz Collective’s March 14 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is canceled over concerns about the coronavirus. The jazz act has canceled the rest of its current tour.All ticket purchases will automatically be refunded.Click here for more information.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Update: This event has been canceled. Ticket purchases will be automatically refunded.

From left: Etienne Charles, David Sanchez, Martin Luther McCoy, Adam Rogers, Warren Wolf, Matt Brewer, Edward Simon and Obed Calvaire of SFJazz Collective