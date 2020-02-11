🔥Sex Education 3: Rumoured Netflix release date, cast and possible storylines🔥

Netflix has confirmed Sex Education will return for a third season in 2021.

The streaming service announced the renewal with a video of star Alistair Petrie, who plays Principal Groff, wandering the halls of Moordale High and admiring the various characters of the show.

The announcement comes just three weeks after the second season premiered on Netflix.

The show has been a major hit for the streaming service, who previously claimed the second season was on track to hit 40 million viewers in its first month.

So what do we know about the third season? Read on to find out…

When will Sex Education season three be released?

While Netflix did not confirm a premiere date in their announcement, they said the new episodes will go into production this year.

A Hollywood Reporter story then revealed the third season is slated for some time in 2021.

Who will be returning?

There’s no official word on which cast members are returning, but we can probably safely assume everyone who featured in Petrie’s video will be back.

In the video, Petrie strolls past the portraits of the main cast that were used in the marketing for the second season.

From start to finish, we see: Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley), Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee Gibbs), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Machetti) and Gillian Anderson (Jean Milburn).

Sex Education 2 premiere

What will happen in the third season?

Creator Laurie Nunn has indicated she has ideas for the future of the show, telling the Hollywood Reporter: “I think these characters … they’ve got legs… I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance.”

The end of season two left a number of storylines in conflict or at cliffhangers. The show’s biggest will-they-won’t-they pair, Maeve and Otis, spent season two circling each other before an agonising final episode left their future uncertain.

After breaking things off with Ola, Otis called Maeve and declared his love for her in a voicemail – which was deleted by Isaac, Maeve’s new neighbour, before she had the chance to hear it.

(Netflix)

Meanwhile, Maeve will be dealing with the fallout from her decision to phone social services after finding out her mother was using drugs again, which left her concerned for the welfare of her half-sister.

Season three will also find Eric and Adam coupled up after Eric chose him over Rahim, but it might not spell happiness for Eric.

Even Nunn expressed as much in her Hollywood Reporter interview, saying: “I hope that there’ll definitely be some Team Adam people and Team Rahim people… I feel a little afraid for Eric with his choice.”

It may be a year before we find out what happens, but until then, the first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix.