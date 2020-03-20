🔥Sewage leak and mouse droppings at takeaway in south London🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A south London takeaway has been shut down after inspectors discovered a mouse infestation and raw sewage on the kitchen floor.

Chicken wings were being defrosted in the filthy kitchen at Dallas Chicken & Ribs despite sewage leaking from broken drain pipes, Wimbledon magistrates’ court heard.

A routine inspection by Wands­worth council uncovered used toilet paper on the floor, mouse droppings at the back of the kitchen and on a chopping board and ­“visible faecal matter” coming from the drains. On Tuesday, magistrates granted an emergency order to shut down the takeaway in Falcon Road, Clapham Junction, until it has been cleaned and deemed safe.

Environmental health official David Stupples, who served a prohibition notice on the business last week, told the court: “We found that there was an imminent risk to public health. It was flooded with raw sewage, including visible faecal matter.

“The drain pipes could be seen emanating with raw sewage, there was also evidence of mice droppings in the rear section of the kitchen.”

He supplied photos of the filth, including a dirty mop bucket containing sewage next to the sink where the chicken wings were being defrosted.

Referring to the photos shown to magistrates, Mr Stupples said: “Faecal matter was visible in the sewage and there was faecal matter around the working area.”

He added that diseases such as Hepatitis A, E.coli and gastroenteritis were at risk of being spread.

Takeaway owner Ladeeq Ahmad, from Sutton, wrote to the court to say he was not challenging the order, but added: “I would like you to come back to inspect again as the problems have been rectified.” He was ordered to pay the £225 cost of the court hearing.