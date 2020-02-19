several-people-shot-dead-in-german-town-of-hanau

🔥Several people shot dead in German town of Hanau🔥

News
John koli0

At least eight people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the German town of Hanau.

Police confirmed several people had been shot dead in the town, which is near Frankfurt, on Wednesday evening.

An attacker opened fire on a shisha bar, leaving eight dead and five others injured, according to Bild newspaper.

More follows…

