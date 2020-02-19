🔥Several people shot dead in German town of Hanau🔥
At least eight people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the German town of Hanau.
Police confirmed several people had been shot dead in the town, which is near Frankfurt, on Wednesday evening.
An attacker opened fire on a shisha bar, leaving eight dead and five others injured, according to Bild newspaper.
More follows…
