🔥Several people shot dead in German town of Hanau🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least eight people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the German town of Hanau.

Police confirmed several people had been shot dead in the town, which is near Frankfurt, on Wednesday evening.

An attacker opened fire on a shisha bar, leaving eight dead and five others injured, according to Bild newspaper.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}