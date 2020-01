January 27, 2020 | 1: 06pm

At least three people were shot Monday at a courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to reports.

The shooting took place at the Bridgeport Superior Court on Golden Hill Street, according to Scott Appleby of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Connecticut Post reported.

“No immediate threat at this time,” he said, adding that the shooting occurred about 12: 15 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.