🔥Several people injured after car drives into crowd during carnival in German town of Volkmarsen🔥

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Police said they could not immediately provide further details.

More followsā€¦

