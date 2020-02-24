several-people-injured-after-car-drives-into-crowd-during-carnival-in-german-town-of-volkmarsen

🔥Several people injured after car drives into crowd during carnival in German town of Volkmarsen🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Police said they could not immediately provide further details.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

what-happened-on-love-island-last-night?-shaughna-phillips-freaks-out-and-callum-goes-grafting-in-casa-amor

What happened on Love Island last night? Shaughna Phillips freaks out and Callum goes grafting in Casa Amor

John koli
lyra-mckee:-man-accused-of-murdering-journalist-&apos;picked-up-cases-of-bullets-used-to-kill-her&apos;

🔥Lyra McKee: Man accused of murdering journalist 'picked up cases of bullets used to kill her'🔥

John koli
wife-of-jailed-banker-loses-legal-challenge-over-uk&apos;s-first-&apos;mcmafia&apos;-wealth-order

Wife of jailed banker loses legal challenge over UK's first 'McMafia' wealth order

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *