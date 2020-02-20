🔥Several killed in shooting in Germany🔥

Police said several people were killed in a shooting in Germany on Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the city of Hanau.

At least five people were seriously injured, according to police. Early reports from German newspaper Bild indicated at least eight people were killed, but police would not confirm a specific death toll. “According to initial reports, shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau on Wednesday evening, around 10 p.m. At least one person was seriously injured in the Heumarkt area – a dark vehicle drove from there,” the police said in a statement. “Another crime scene was reported in the Kurt-Schumacher-Platz area. The police immediately initiated a large-scale search, and the criminal police started the investigation”

Police are currently searching for an unknown number of perpetrators and there is no clear motive as of this time, according to the statement.According to Bild, the shootings took place near two separate hookah lounges.— Anna Noryskiewicz contributed reporting— This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available