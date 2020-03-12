The latest headlines in your inbox

Police in China have taken several people into custody after a coronavirus quarantine facility collapsed, killing at least 28 people.

Officials have said that preliminary investigations had shown “serious problems exist in the construction, renovation and examination and approval” of the Xinjia Hotel, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The hotel in the southeastern city of Quanzhou was being used to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients when it collapsed on Saturday.

At least 28 people died and one other person is still missing, while 42 people survived.

A woman (on the back) is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou (AFP via Getty Images)

Xinhua quoted Quanzhou’s Executive Deputy Mayor Hong Ziqiang as saying that “those responsible for the accident have been taken into custody,” but gave no details.

It comes after a man was pulled out from the rubble of the collapsed hotel nearly three days after the disaster.

The Xinhua News Agency said the condition of the man, who was buried when the hotel in Quanzhou collapsed, is unknown.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China.

Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even travelled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimise exposure to the virus.