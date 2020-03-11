🔥Seventh person dies in UK after contracting coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two more patients have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, NHS England said.

Diane Wake, chief executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement: “The Trust can confirm that a patient in their 70s being treated for underlying health conditions has died. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“The family has been informed and our condolences and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”

NHS England said another patient had died in Warwickshire after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to eight.

