🔥Seven NHS doctors 'feared to have coronavirus' at London hospital amid strain on city's health services🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least seven doctors at a major London hospital are feared to have been infected with coronavirus, the Evening Standard has been told.

The cases at University College London Hospitals, in Bloomsbury, where three patient deaths were announced yesterday, include an anaesthetist working in intensive care.

It comes amid concerns at the lack of testing of frontline staff and a shortage of fully-protective equipment.

The worst affected trusts are London North West Healthcare, which runs Northwick Park hospital, and St George’s University Hospitals. Both have recorded 15 patient deaths.

People wearing masks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 leave Northwick Park Hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

There have been 11 at Barts Health, the capital’s biggest trust, and 10 at UCLH.

At UCLH, a source said that one consultant had tested positive for Covid-19 and a second, a consultant surgeon, came home on Saturday with a fever and is off work.

A third consultant has developed symptoms and is off work. Two registrars have symptoms, one after a weekend shift.

The details of the other two doctors are not known.

The source said: “That is the tip of the iceberg.

“They are admitting one patient an hour with Covid… inpatient numbers are increasing by 25 per cent a day.”

It is not known how many of the UCLH staff developed symptoms from working in the hospital and how many from wider community transmission.

People wearing face masks leave Northwick Park Hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

Anaesthetists and other intensive care doctors are responsible for intubating patients with severe breathing difficulties.

Inserting invasive breathing equipment into the airway can cause the patient to exhale or cough.

Doctors elsewhere in the hospital said routine X-rays on patients being treated for other conditions were picking up the presence of Covid-19 in the lungs.

This meant these patients had to be sent home to self-isolate.

Deserted London during Coronavirus – In pictures

A UCLH spokesperson said: “The staff self-isolating are spread across different departments and disciplines.

“UCLH has sufficient stock of protective equipment for staff, who are following national guidance on its use.”

Elsewhere in London, Eunice Ouko, a nurse at Homerton hospital, said she faced a “torrent of abuse and disrespect” when challenging a family of six visiting a patient about the need for social distancing.

Croydon hospital has banned visitors to its adult inpatients wards. Most other hospitals permit one visitor.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust banned children from visiting parents.

NHS England today said 2.6 million face masks and 10,000 sanitisers were delivered to trusts in London last Thursday.

It said the more protective FFP3 sterile facemasks would arrive this week.

People make their way past ambulances at St Thomas’s hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

Northwick Park nurses were said to have resorted to Amazon to buy face masks.

There were also reports of staff wearing clinical waste bags on their head and feet due to a lack of PPE.

A junior doctor working in paediatrics in a major London hospital said today that children’s care was at “minimum staffing” levels as doctors moved onto adult wards to cover shift absences resulting from other medics forced to self-isolate.

She said: “No one has the WHO [World Health Organisation] recommended PPE… They keep downgrading the level of mask we need… it’s going to get so much worse because we are all going to get Covid from our patients and die, or be off sick.”

Meanwhile, Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan, a practising doctor, has said “previously fit” people in their thirties and early forties with coronavirus are “fighting for their lives” in intensive care.

The Tooting MP has been doing shifts in St George’s Hospital. In a diary recorded for BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, she claimed Boris Johnson’s “mixed messaging” could cost lives.

In other developments today:

A 36-year-old nurse, Areema Nasreen, with no underlying health conditions is fighting for life in the hospital in the West Midlands where she works after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health bosses have asked vets for ventilators designed for animals that could be modified for use on humans.

Cancer patients with less than a year to live will be put at the back of the queue for treatment.

There were unconfirmed rumours of staff being mugged at knifepoint for NHS badges, which supermarkets and restaurants use to provide preferential access and discounted meals.

Five hundred retired doctors and 4,000 nurses answered the Government’s call to return to work.