🔥Seven horses to follow at the Cheltenham Festival from trainers outside the big four🔥

“I gotta horse! Who wants a horse?!” That was the familiar cry of the exuberant tipster Prince Monolulu at racecourses almost a century ago.

Who’s gotta horse for Cheltenham this week? Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson and Gordon Elliott have plenty, but there are other trainers, with much smaller budgets and stables, hoping they can upstage the big names and grab a slice of the Festival pie.

Here are a selection worth a second look…

Olly Murphy – Brewin’upastorm 6-1(2.10pm Tuesday)

“We’ve a small but select team to go to war with. I think Brewin’upastorm in the Arkle Novices’ Chase is our best chance of a winner. He is very good fresh and in great nick. His form has been franked all year and a strongly-run two miles will suit him well.”

Kim Bailey – Vinndication 7-1 (2.50pm Tuesday)

“I have got my best team for a long time and I would not swap any of them. Vinndication goes for the Ultima Handicap Chase. He hasn’t run since [winning at] Ascot in November but that’s not a worry. He got beat at Sandown last season and we weren’t hugely happy, but Defi Du Seuil and Lostintranslation were the two that beat him, so it was a very good race.”

Harry Whittington – Saint Calvados 14-1 (2.50pm Thursday)

“Saint Calvados ran a monster race at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and he’s entitled to have a go at a Grade One off level weights. He’s in the Gold Cup, too, but the Ryanair Chase is the obvious race for him. To have a first winner at the Festival would be unbelievable.”

Warren Greatrex – Bob Mahler 16-1(5.30pm Thursday)

“I’d say we will have six runners and I wouldn’t be bringing them if I didn’t think they had a chance. Bob Mahler will go for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase. He won the Edinburgh National last time and is improving. We won this with Missed Approach and he would have the same sort of profile.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies – Bristol De Mai 25-1

​(3.30pm Friday)

“Bristol De Mai is in good shape ahead of the Cheltenham Gold Cup. I am amazed that Santini is favourite for the race and we are 25-1. We were giving Santini 2lb in the Cotswold Chase [at Cheltenham in January] and looked all over the winner at the bottom of the hill, but then he slipped on landing and that cost us the race. We have a great chance.”

Jonjo O’Neill – Minella Rocco 11-2(4.10pm Friday)

“He’s in great shape and likes the track, so we are hopeful. He has had two runs and two wins this year, but the two fancied horses did not really turn up on the day. Hopefully, he has the same luck here! I think dropping down a gear or two has helped him. He’s one of our main hopes.”

Jamie Snowden – Thomas Macdonagh 25-1(5.30pm Friday)

“He won three races in the early part of the winter and loves soft ground. He disappointed a bit in the River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster, but he did not stay the three miles that day. The drop back in trip for the Martin Pipe Hurdle, on the back of a wind operation, should give him a chance.”