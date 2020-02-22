Seven Cardinals pitchers blank Mets 2-0 in exhibition opener

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. —Seven Cardinals pitchers blanked a split-squad of New York Mets on seven hits Saturday. Tyler O’Neill smacked a long home run in the second and top prospect Dylan Carlson, in a reserve role, singled for the second time to drive in an insurance run in the eighth to give the Cardinals a 2-0 win in their exhibition opener.Rotation members Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson each worked two innings before a cast of five relievers, all of them lefthanded, finished up with new Korean pitcher Kwant-Hyun Kim and veteran Brett Cecil not allowing a hit in their innings. Genesis Cabrera fanned three batters in the ninth stranding two runners, for the save. The Cardinals’ defense came into play in the eighth with second baseman Max Schrock and shortstop Edmundo Sosa both saving a hit, cutting short a Mets threat.”KK” FANS TWO Korean import Kwang-Hyun Kim and oft-injured Brett Cecil, both lefthanders, made their Cardinals spring debuts Saturday and each pitched an impressive scoreless inning against the New York Mets.“KK” Kim, signed to a two-year, $8 million contract as a free agent, struck out two and walked one while pitching the fifth inning. Cecil, finishing up a four-year, $30.5 million free-agent contract, pitched for the first time since last spring training and struck out one besides getting a ground-out and a foul out in the sixth.Cecil, who hit the first man he faced had missed the 2019 regular-season after surgery to relieve a carpal tunnel issue.Among others to watch for the Cardinals Saturday, top prospects Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman both singled in their first at-bats and veteran Matt Carpenter singled twice in two at-bats, both of the hits going to the left side, an area he did not try to find that much last season. One went to left field and the other, a wind-affected bloop, went to left center.The Cardinals led 1-0 after six innings, the result of a second-homer by Tyler O’Neill.Rotation members Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson each tossed two scoreless innings for the Cardinals. O’NEILL LAUNCHES ONE 409 FEET Tyler O’Neill, one of the contestants for the Cardinals’ left field job, got an early jump on it by blasting a 3-1 Marcus Stroman pitch for a 409-foot homer into the wind in the second inning Saturday as the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead over the New York Mets in exhibition baseball.O’Neill hit six homers for the Cardinals last season but spent part of the season at Class AAA Memphis and another part on the injured list.Righthander Jack Flaherty, named before Saturday’s game as the Cardinals’ opening day starter on March 26, fanned three in working two scoreless innings in his start on Saturday. Flaherty gave up a single and a double and threw 32 pitches, 20 of them strikes. FLAHERTY TO START OPENERTo the astonishment of almost no one, Jack Flaherty, who will start Saturday’s exhibition opener here against the New York Mets, also will start the Cardinals’ first game of the season at Cincinnati on March 26.Manager Mike Shildt made that announcement at the end of his press briefing Saturday morning. When asked why Flaherty, Shildt, walking away, replied, “Really?”Flaherty, capping off an 11-8 season, had an earned run average of 0.91 after the All-Star break last season. The opening-day nod will be his first. Miles Mikolas, who is out with a flexor tendon injury now, started the first game last season and Flaherty had the second one in Milwaukee. Flaherty started the home opener in 2019, blanking the San Diego Padres on six hits for five innings, departing after throwing 98 pitches.FOWLER LEADS OFF, CARPENTER SECOND And the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals is …Dexter Fowler, at least for the first exhibition game. Fowler, who led off in 51 of the 162 regular-season games last year, will play right field and hit first, followed by Matt Carpenter, who is playing third. Other regulars who will be in the lineup are Paul Goldschmidt, hitting third as the designated hitter, and catcher Yadier Molina, who will bat fourth.Both Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, competing for a starting outfield job, are playing, as is Tommy Edman at shortstop, a position he did not play during his first season with the Cardinals.After Flaherty, who is slated for some 35 pitches, Flaherty will be followed by starter Dakota Hudson, Brett Cecil, Genesis Cabrera and Kwang-Hyun Kim. Kim will be limited to one inning Saturday, Shildt said, because the Korean lefthander will have a starting assignment in his next spring appearance for the Cardinals. Second baseman Kolten Wong, shortstop Paul DeJong and center fielder Harrison Bader all are sitting Saturday, suggesting they will be on the traveling squad on Sunday for the rematch with the Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla.Before their workout and game Saturday, the Cardinals met with the players’ association, with former slugger Dave Winfield of the association staff conducting the meeting in place of executive director Tony Clark.CARDINALS’ LINEUP1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt dh4. Yadier Molina c5. Tyler O’Neill lf6. Tommy Edman ss7. Brad Miller 2b8. Rangel Ravelo 1b9. Lane Thomas cfRH Jack Flaherty p

