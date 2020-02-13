🔥Sets in the city: Sphere at Magazine🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

This Saturday there’s going to be a big ol’ day party with a real festival feel as London promoter LWE presents Sphere at new Greenwich venue Magazine.

Party-goers will romp around 10,000 sq m of space with a 360-degree lighting installation as Sphere brings all that production right onto the dancefloor. You’ll be forgiven for thinking you’ve been teleported to an Amsterdam warehouse.

Hot Since 82 is the headliner. After touring relentlessly last year, he’s been hibernating in the studio. A two-track EP on his imprint Knee Deep In Sound is coming up, celebrating the 100th release for the label. He’s played for Sphere before and his previous show at the Roundhouse was one to remember, taking the crowd on a marathon journey across the musical spectrum.

Sphere will see the DJ return to his clubbing roots, and there are some big guns providing the support too, with Eats Everything, La Fleur and Maya Jane Coles in attendance. Arrive early as things will be kicked off by upcoming local talent and E1 resident Effy. She’s supported Peggy Gou, Honey Dijon, Helena Hauff in the past and will set the tone of the day nicely.

The food line-up isn’t bad either, with Only Jerkin’ providing Caribbean grub, and the Green Grill serving plant-based burgers.

This is the beginning of a series of events over February and March from Sphere, showcasing the best talent in house and techno. Future events will welcome Maceo Plex, Charlotte de Witte, Adam Beyer, Patrick Topping and many more.

Top tip: it will all be live-streamed by DJ Mag if you can’t make it and need to get the party going at home.

Saturday February 15, 11 Ordnance Crescent, SE10 0JH, magazinelondon.co.uk

London’s best clubs, in pictures

What else is going on this week?

I Feel Love at Mick’s Garage

If you need a night off the heavy stuff, enjoy some nostalgic disco at this incredible pop-up spot.

Saturday February 15, Queens Yard, E9 5EN, facebook.com/micksgarageldn