🔥Sets in the City: ANTS at Printworks and E1🔥

ANTS returns to London this weekend with a sold-out show at Printworks.

Based at Ibiza club Ushuaia on a Saturday throughout the summer season, ANTS has hosted parties all around the world from Hong Kong to Mexico. This Saturday, it hosts a takeover at the Surrey Quays club, with this day party boasting a punchy line-up featuring Erick Morillo, Richy Ahmed, Lauren Lane and Matthias Tanzmann. The party will carry on at E1 once this one comes to a close.

At Printworks, don’t miss the ever-rising talent of Francisco Allendes. He broke onto the international scene with his track Llovizna back in 2009, co-produced by Felipe Venegas. Now, a decade on, Allendes has just released fresh remixes of the track by Luciano and Loco Dice — both have been a huge success.

Timeless favourite Erick Morillo is another highlight, as is Andrea Oliva. As well as touring globally with ANTS, he has worked on releases with some of the biggest acts in the scene, such as The Martinez Brothers and Nic Fanciulli. He’s constantly in demand — from London, he’ll fly on to Elrow in Bulgaria, then back into the ANTS fold for Miami Music Week.

Morillo, Allendes and Tanzmann will all make their way to the after party at E1, which runs from 10pm until 6am. Eli and Fur will also be there — the long-time ANTS residents have been touring non-stop in the US, and this is an excellent chance to catch them on a rare trip back home.

Saturday 29 February, 12pm-11pm, 1 Surrey Quays Road, SE16 7PJ, residentadvisor.net/events/1352398​ / 10pm-6am, 110 Pennington Street, E1W 2BB, residentadvisor.net/events/1382077

