🔥Seth Rogen Got High And Live-Tweeted Watching Cats, And It’s Hilarious🔥

As far as recent big budget releases go, Tom Hooper’s Cats is still the internet’s favorite punching bag, and it’s pretty easy to see why. With the movie bombing at the box office and scoring some of the worst reviews of 2019, everyone is poking fun at its horrible and unsettling VFX work, which was drawing ridicule well before it even hit theaters.

But in the months since it first arrived, folks have begun to discover a new way to view the film that may not make it any better, but at least makes it a bit more exciting. And that’s to watch it while high. Indeed, we’ve seen numerous reports online of, shall we say, interesting viewing experiences and that continues today thanks to Seth Rogen.

The actor and comedian hopped on Twitter recently to live-Tweet while watching Cats under the influence, and reading through his thoughts on it is pretty hilarious. You can check out a few choice Tweets below, while the rest can be seen by visiting Rogen’s profile here:

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat.

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats.

Jason Derulos feet don’t look like they’re touching the ground.

These cats are straight up wearing white chuck taylors!!!

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh?

Of course, it’s hard to believe that there was a time when Universal probably considered Cats as a potential Oscar contender. And though that obviously turned out not to be the case, at the very least, it’s pretty clear that folks will still be discussing the movie for a while yet. Especially with the home video release coming up next month, on April 7th.

But tell us, have you seen Cats? And have you seen it under the influence? If so, what did you think of it, and do you agree with any of Rogen’s hilarious thoughts and remarks? Let us know in the usual place down below.