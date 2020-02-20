🔥Servant season 2: Filming is now underway with new characters🔥

Servant on Apple TV Plus.. Photo courtesy Apple TV The cast and crew of Servant on Apple TV Plus are busy prepping season 2! We have a few teasers for what you can expect.If you enjoyed the intense mystery and drama that took place in the first season of Servant on Apple TV Plus, there’s a lot more where that came from! We recently interviewed the costume designer for the psychological thriller and we have the scoop! Additionally, we’ve gathered teasers for what’s to come.Please note there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the series! Watch all the episodes first on Apple TV Plus first before reading ahead!Servant received a two-season order early on, so there are definitely more episodes ahead. In fact, Caroline Duncan, the costume designer for season 1, teased that season 2 is currently filming and tells us to expect “some really interesting new characters.” We can’t wait!Audiences have so many questions about what’s to come as the first season didn’t truly answer every mystery presented. Fans are not sure what Leanne’s role in her aunt’s cult is or how she obtained her powers in the first place. We are also not sure where baby Jericho is at! We all fear the worst.Most of fan’s fear is also for Dorothy. In the final moments of season 1, she seemed to have remembered what happened to her baby and appeared to have fallen back into a catatonic state. But could that phase be over? Instead, could she freak out and finally mourn Jericho? Either way, it’s not going to be pleasant or easy to get through.In an interview between M. Night Shyamalan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shyamalan revealed that there will be “at least” 10 more episodes that follow Sean and Dorothy Turner. What’s more, is that Shyamalan shared with The Hollywood Reporter that there are plans for Servant to run for 60 episodes.Whoa! This has us all speculating if we will be following another family. It was mentioned in season 1 that Leanne has helped other families, could we be meeting more in the future? We’re very excited for what’s to come!Watch all episodes of Servant season 1 on Apple TV Plus.