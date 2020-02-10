🔥Serpentine Pavilion 2020: Why Counterspace Studio's design could be the most radical yet🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

We’re used to seeing the classical columns of ruined temples set in parklands; these follies with a pretence to great antiquity are a staple of the English picturesque landscape. Usually, the Serpentine Galleries’ annual summer pavilion makes few concessions to this lineage, preferring assertive, abstract designs instead.

At first sight, this year’s offering — revealed today by Counterspace Studio, a trio of young women architects from South Africa — appears to honour the picturesque tradition, only to then thoroughly subvert our expectations with what promises to be the most radical pavilion yet.

The architects’ proposal shows a circular building made of eco-brick, concrete blocks, and dark cork panels with pattern, texture and colours collaged together. The shapes of its large openings reference other buildings and places across London. Visitors will enter via shallow ramps through an encircling grassy mound, and the underside of the sheet steel roof will be finished in a crushed coating of eco-brick.

But instead of rushing to complete the building to the usual June deadline, the pavilion’s most daring feature is that additional elements will be added to its base structure over the four months of its existence. Each of these elements will first have its own satellite life as an installation in various corners of London.

As they are combined, the whole building will form a temple to hidden histories, where display, furniture, walls and floor are jigsawed together to form a continuous interior landscape.

These added elements could be architectural fragments, screen-printed texts of community voices, or waste material with historic resonances from places such as Brixton, Barking and Hoxton. They might be recycled into the unfired bricks of the pavilion’s structure or printed onto it, making up its colours and textures.

You might glimpse the outline of a window moulding from Centerprise, the now-closed radical bookshop and community centre in Dalston, or a detail from the former home of the West Indian Gazette in Brixton. This is architecture as archaeology and anthropology.

As with all the pavilions’ architects since Zaha Hadid designed the first one in 2000, Counterspace Studio have yet to build in Britain. In fact, the trio — Sumayya Vally, Amina Kaskar, and Sarah de Villiers (all born in 1990) — have hardly built at all since they met at the University of Witwatersrand, making a conscious decision to focus instead on research. Their chaotic but vibrant home city of Johannesburg provides constant inspiration.

Pioneering trio: Amina Kaskar, Sumayya Vally and Sarah de Villiers of Counterspace Studio (Counterspace)

In previous years, architects have flown in periodically to check on the construction process, but Vally is staying in London, visiting archives and activists, busy markets and forgotten spaces for her research.

“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” she says. “It is about trying to find the soul of every place.” She says being a woman, African and Muslim is an asset and creates the lens she sees through. But the pavilion idea “is not about representing faces and bodies, it is about thinking differently”.

Counterspace has often worked with artists and performers, creating events in a bid to uncover hidden histories. The subjects of these investigations range from the troglodyte existence of zama zamas — the illegal miners working in the abandoned gold mine tunnels under Joburg — to the homes of Apartheid-era servants on apartment roofs, where hidden communities found a small measure of freedom beneath the sky.

Joburg is one of the 40 biggest conurbations on the planet, but its history is one of trauma that the post-Apartheid truth and reconciliation process has only superficially addressed. “The traumas haven’t healed, they are in the city’s subconscious,” says Vally, arguing that the past needs to be brought to the surface and examined.

The massive hills of mine tailings, for example, were “environmental racism”, purposefully located to divide communities along racial lines. “Most places are like this,” she says. “Johannesburg is just an extreme example. The rainbow phase [of reconciliation] was important but it was also a veneer. We are beyond that now, and young people are fed up with what’s being handed down to them.”

Joburg might be raw and frustrating to try to build in, she continues, but it is also exciting and optimistic. Finding an architectural vision through research is part of this, including in this current dialogue with London.

Subversive: Counterspace Studio’s proposal for this year’s Serpentine Pavilion

Last year, the opening of the pavilion was overshadowed by the hasty departure of the Serpentine’s former CEO Yana Peel, whose job ended when questions were raised about her husband’s investment in a cybersecurity company. In the Serpentine’s 50th year, it appears keen to shake off its corporate, West London socialite image. There are outreach projects in Dagenham and an emphasis on diversity and the climate emergency.

Its major show this summer, Back to Earth, will explore the environment and consumption. Last week Hans-Ulrich Obrist, the artistic director, revealed that “ecology will be at the heart of everything that we do” and consciously uncoupled himself from a frequent flyer lifestyle.

Some might see this as delayed bandwagon-jumping, or worse, cynical reputation-washing, with this year’s pavilion intended as a temple of woke. That would do a grave disservice to Counterspace’s intelligent and long-held convictions about how architecture can confront injustice. But it will be crucial that the pavilion delivers complexity and nuance in its form and events programme to avoid such a charge.

Counterspace’s postmodern instincts will also need to be measured. Vally says “history is not fact — there are versions and layers of it”. If that means history is written by the victors, and that there are hidden counter-histories, then all is well. But in abandoning grand narratives and giving equal billing to fact and myth, postmodernism has delivered us a post-truth society.

Counterspace’s approach to the 20th pavilion is brave. This little-known practice could easily have served us a slice of their signature style in a bid for future work. But instead their temple honours thinking, process, politics and the dispossessed in a way previous pavilions have only gestured at.

